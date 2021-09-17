Anniversary: Gorkowski, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Duane Gorkowski of Racine will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a brunch at Reefpoint Brew House on Sept. 26.

Gorkowski and the former Darlene Hanson were married on Sept. 30, 1961 at Fairchild Methodist Church in Fairchild.

Gorkowski, 87, worked for J.I. Case Co. for 45 years before retiring in 2004. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958 and is a member of the UAW Local 180 Retirees.

Mrs. Gorkowski, 82, was formerly employed at Bankers Life Insurance and Kurten Medical Group before staying at home to raise their two daughters. She then provided daycare in her home to local families. Mrs. Gorkowski is a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church Treasurer for King's Daughters, a Sunday school superintendent and a vacation bible school director. She is also a member of the Racine Lutheran High School Ladies Guild.

The couple has lived in Racine for 62 years and are members of Christ the King Lutheran Church.

They first met at a dance hall in Price, Wisconsin in March of 1959, shortly after Duane was discharged from the army. On their first date, they went out to dinner at the Norske Nook in Osseo, Wisconsin.