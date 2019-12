Mr. and Mrs. William Goetz of Waterford will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 22 during a special day filled with music, dancing, family and friends.

Goetz and the former Patricia Chandler were married on Dec. 23, 1969, at St. Robert's Church in Union Grove.

The Racine natives are happily enjoying retirement.

They have two children: Brenda Goetz of Port Wing and Nathan (Deanna) of Waterford. The couple has two grandchildren.

