Anniversary: Goetz, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Bernie Goetz of of Kansasville will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a later date.

Goetz and the former Mae Spriggs were married on May 13, 1961, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kansasville, where they are still active members.

The couple went to a Halloween party for their first date.

Goetz was a dump truck driver for Comat Trucking Co. of Racine for 17 years. He then was an over the road truck driver for the J.I. Case Co. corporate fleet for 17 years, retiring on July 31, 1996.

Geotz, 85, was a volunteer for the Kansasville Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years serving as second assistant chief. He was the financial secretary for Knights of Columbus Council 4106 for 30 years.

Mrs. Goetz, 82, was employed by Wisconsin Vision Inc. of Burlington for 20 years, retiring in May of 2001.

She is a homemaker, held many offices within her church organizations, and enjoys sewing and crocheting.

The couple said that mutual respect is what has kept them together all these years, and their happiest moments together was the birth of their children and grandchildren.