Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Gillis of 535 4½ Mile Road, Caledonia, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 22. A vacation in Door County with family is planned.
Gillis and the former Queenie Kirkorian were married Aug. 22, 1959, at St. Rose Catholic Church.
Gillis served in the U.S. Marine Corps. and belongs to the Wisconsin Chapter 3rd Marine Division.
He was employed by Wisconsin Bell Telephone Co. for 34 years, retiring in 1994. Gillis was president of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
He is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and enjoys meeting friends for coffee and working in his yard.
Mrs. Gillis was employed by Brusha's Club and Restaurant for 22 years, A & E Manufacturing for nine years and Milaeger's for 17 years, retiring in 2017.
She enjoys shopping, walking for exercise and taking care of their dachshund, Roxi. Mrs. Gillis is a member of St. Mesrob Armenian Church.
The couple enjoy spending time with their family. They have two sons: Mike (Ann) of Racine and Steve of North Carolina. The couple has three grandchildren.
