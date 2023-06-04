Mr. and Mrs. Terry Gavin of Yorkville observed their 50th wedding anniversary May 24.

Gavin and the former Carol Kuiper were married on May 24, 1973, in Racine.

Gavin was a Racine County deputy sheriff, retiring in May 2005.

Mrs. Gavin was employed by Southern Wisconsin Center in Union Grove, retiring in May of 2006.

The Racine natives are members of Grace Church.

Their children are: Terry Jr. (Jennie) of Cudahy and the late Robin Holbus. The Gavins have eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.