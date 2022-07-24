Anniversary: Garski, 60th

Garski, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Larry Garski of Racine celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary July 7.

Garski and the former Dottie Rebhan were married on July 7, 1962, at St. George Catholic Church in Ontario, Calif.

The couple met while Garski was serving in the U.S. Air Force at Nouasseur Air Base in Morocco. Mrs. Garski was a student at the base high school.

There was a talent contest on the base. Garski and two other airmen entered their small group which was much like the Kingston Trio. They won first place for musical group. Mrs. Garski won first place for female vocalist. Soon after the contest the band decided to enlarge the group and also include Mrs. Garski. They played on and off the base for all kinds of dances and parties and received a special invitation from the King of Morocco for the group to play for his daughter’s birthday.

The time had come for Mrs. Garski’s family to return to the states. She was going to dental assistant training in the fall. Garski would finish out his four years of service in California.

The couple eventually moved to Racine and Garski, 82, went to work at J.l. Case Co. He then was employed by SC Johnson, retiring in 1999.

Mrs. Garski, 79, worked full time in medical and dental positions after her children were in school.

The couple played in different band for several years in the Racine and Milwaukee areas; Garski was a drummer and Mrs. Garski a vocalist and stand-up base player.

The Garskis have five children: David, Gary, Lynne (Steve) Garski Christman, Gayle Garski and Laura (Mark) Garski Crass. The couple has four grandchildren.