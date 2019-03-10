Mr. and Mrs. Richard and Ganzel of 1419 Harrington Drive will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a celebratory dinner with their children at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Brookfield.
Ganzel and the former Nancy Hance were married on March 14, 1959, in Milwaukee.
The couple met when they worked together at Hamilton Beach Co. and Richard took Nancy flying for their first date.
Ganzel, a Racine native and U.S. Army World War II veteran, was employed by Hamilton Beach Co. as an electrical engineer. He also worked at Dremel Manufacturing Co., leaving in 1977 to purchase Meyers Racine Monument Works. He retired in 1997 when he sold the business to his daughter and son-in-law.
Ganzel, 90, loved to fly, having previously owned small airplanes. He regularly fishes when up north at the cabin and still golfs in the summer.
In 1977 when they purchased Meyers Racine Monument Works, Mrs. Ganzel went back to work part time for the family business. In 1982, she purchased the Lutheran Bookstore in West Racine, renaming it Commitments Bookstore. She retired in 2010.
Mrs. Ganzel, 81, enjoys knitting and regularly knits in various groups around Racine. She also enjoys gardening and is an avid reader.
The Ganzels are members of Grace Church where Ganzel is an active elder and Mrs. Ganzel volunteers.
The couple has two children: Timothy J. Ganzel and Sarah (James) Anspaugh of Racine. The Ganzels have five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The couple said that love, commitment and Biblical Christian values is what has kept them together all these years. They said their happiest moments together was their vacations in Greece and Hawaii.
Their advice to young people getting married: "It's not just a piece of paper, it is a commitment and it's hard. You have to choose to love that person through thick and thin. You must have a deeper value as to why you stay together and that would be Christ. He is the bond."
