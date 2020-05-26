Anniversary: Gamble, 50th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gamble of 22 Indiana St., Mount Pleasant, will celebrate their 50th anniversary at a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gamble and the former Sheila Dermody were married on June 6, 1970, in the Chapel by the Lake at Great Lakes Naval Base, Great Lakes, Ill.

Gamble served almost eight years in the U.S. Navy, including three tours of duty in Vietnam. He moved to Racine in 1973 upon discharge from the Navy.

Gamble was employed as a quality engineer at Alfa Laval (Tri-Clover) for 28 years before retiring in 2002. After retiring, he worked at MultiProducts Company Inc. and Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery until 2014.

Gamble and his wife coached their children in RCYSA, RYS and Red Birds baseball. He played senior softball for several years, and enjoys attending his grandchildren's activities, golfing, photography and tinkering around the house.

Mrs. Gamble, a Racine native, was a middle school teacher at St. Sebastian School in Sturtevant for 23 years, retiring in 2011.