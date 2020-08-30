Anniversary: Fust, 55th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. and Mrs. Walter Fust of 4343 Pennington Lane, Mount Pleasant, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary at home with friends and family.

Fust and the former JoAnn Gutzmer were married on Aug. 29, 1965, in Mantador, N.D. They have lived in the Racine area for 40 years.

The couple are members of St. Lucy Catholic Church.

Fust was a distribution manager at CNH, retiring in 1999.

He volunteers at St. Lucy's and for numerous baseball projects.

Mrs. Fust was employed by Modine Manufacturing Co., retiring in 2004.

She enjoys traveling and visiting her family in North Dakota, Minnesota and Montana.

The couple has three children: Jodeen (Tim) Voss of Mazomanie, Wis.; Cammie (Jim) Maloney of Great Falls, Mont.; and Rebecca Calverley of Mount Pleasant. The Fusts have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

