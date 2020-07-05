Anniversary: Frayer, 50th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. and Mrs. William Frayer of 2339 Meachem St. celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary during a family dinner at their cottage on Pine Lake in Waushara County. A reception and open house for family and friends will be held next year at Infusino's Banquet Hall along with a renewal of vows at St. Edward Catholic Church. A Hawaii vacation is also planned for 2021.

Frayer and the former Virginia Houdek were married on July 11, 1970, in St. Edward Catholic Church.

Frayer was a social studies teacher for the Racine Unified School District. He was honored in 2019 for 50 years of service to Horlick as a teacher, coach, club advisor, etc.

Frayer is an active member and past grand knight of Racine Council 697 Knights of Columbus, past faithful navigator of 4th Degree Assembly 1207, Knights of Columbus state program director, secretary and co-treasurer of Our Lady of Guadalupe St. Vincent DePaul Society Conference and secretary for the Horlick Rebel Golf Outing Committee. He Loves softball, baseball and reading.

Mrs. Frayer was a teacher at St. Edward Catholic School and a substitute teacher for Racine Unified, Sacred Heart and St. John Nepomuk, retiring in 2015.

She enjoys needlework, sewing, knitting, crocheting, sewing pajamas for the grandchildren and family games of Sheepshead.