Anniversary: Foster, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. James Foster Sr. of Mount Pleasant will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary during a year-long celebration culminating into a grand party as they close out their 50th year of marriage.

Foster and the former Nira Ruffin were married on May 8, 1971, in Butler, Alabama.

Foster, a former U.S. Army sergeant and Vietnam veteran, retired from Yellow Freight Trucking Systems (now YRC) about 10 years ago.

He is past grand master of the Most Worshipful St. James Grand Lodge Illinois Free and Accepted Masons. Foster has been a deacon for 48 years.

Mrs. Foster retired from Lucent Technologies (now Allcatel) about 17 years ago. In retirement, she worked for the Racine Unified School District and retired from there about 13 years ago.

Mrs. Foster is a lifetime member of Empire Who's Who. She is past worthy matron of Martha Chapter 12 Chicago and a member of Queen Beatrice Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star; serving as deaconess for 48 years.

The couple are members of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.

They have two children: The Rev. Quashana Foster of Mount Pleasant, and James (Claudia) Jr. of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. The Fosters have three grandchildren.

