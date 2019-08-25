{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Fortuna

Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Fortuna of Yorkville celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 30.

Fortuna and the former Margaret Kominsky were married Aug. 30, 1969, at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Sterling Heights, Mich.

They moved to the Racine area 35 years ago.

Fortuna served in the U.S. Army Reserve for eight years.

He was employed as an accountant and financial analyst for 45 years and his places of employment included Western Publishing Co. Inc., Johnson Controls and J.I. Case Co.

Fortuna has been a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 697 of Racine for more than 25 years.

Mrs. Fortuna taught business education in the Monroe, Mich., school system before coming to Racine.

She volunteered at the Racine Area Marian Center for 25 years and has distributed an innumerable quantity of handmade rosaries and scapulars to missions and religious causes around the world, as well as making blankets for Project Linus and dresses for orphaned African girls.

The Fortunas have been active parishioners at St. Sebastian Parish in Sturtevant for more than 30 years.

