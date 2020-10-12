Anniversary: Flones, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Flones of Mount Pleasant will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 23.

Flones and the former Helen Johnson were married on Oct. 23, 1970, in Racine.

Flones, 92, was employed by Bert Johnson Inc., retiring in 1972.

He was on the Village of Mount Pleasant Board for 20 years.

Mrs. Flones, a homemaker, was a secretary at Johnson Metal for five years and a secretary at Rohner Asphalt for 10 years.

Mrs. Flones, 80, loves children and stays involved with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The couple are members of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.

Their children are: Jeff Flones, of Union Grove; Paul (Christine) Flones of Mount Pleasant; Scott (Kim) Kapellusch of Castaic, Calif.; Cindy (John) Stefka of Corvallis, Mont.; Colleen (Paul) Tancredi of Mundelein, Ill.; Danae (Tim) Dustman of Racine; the late James Flones; and the late John Flones. The couple has 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

