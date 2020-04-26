Anniversary: Flannery, 50th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mr. and Mrs. Roger Flannery of 7921 Gina Drive, Mount Pleasant, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today at home.

Flannery and the former Dianne Fair were married on May 3, 1970, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lawrence, Mass.

Flannery served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972 and was stationed at Camp Drake, Tokyo, Japan.

He was employed by the City of Racine at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, retiring in March of 2009.

Flannery is a member of the Moose Lodge and enjoys golfing, watching football, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events and activities.

Mrs. Flannery was employed by the City of Racine as secretary to the chief of police at the Racine Police Department, retiring in 2010.

She is a member of the Woman of the Moose Lodge and enjoys crocheting, shopping, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

The Flannerys enjoy their annual trips to Las Vegas.

They have three children: Kelly Flannery and Erin (Chris) Cimbalnik of Racine, and Brie (Steve) Flannery-Prendergast of Oak Creek. The couple has nine grandchildren.

