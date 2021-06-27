Anniversary: Ferraro, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Tony Ferraro of Racine will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary during a family gathering at Meadowbrook Country Club.
Ferraro and the former Jeanne Lentz, were married on July 1, 1961, at St. John Nepomuk Church.
The couple met at a high school football game where Tony was playing and Jeanne was a cheerleader. After the game at a school dance, he asked her to dance and then walked her home.
These high school sweethearts had their first official date at a Job’s Daughters Fall Fling formal dance. They went to the Corner House for dinner.
Ferraro, 84, was employed by the City of Racine and the Gas Co. in Milwaukee. He then worked for SC Johnson & Son for 33 years, retiring in 2001.
Ferraro volunteers as a math tutor and as a prison minister at Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center in Union Grove.
Mrs. Ferraro, 83, was an educator/administrator for the Racine Unified School District and the director of physical education, retiring in 1998.
She volunteers for the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, CareNet, Alpha Center for Pro-Life and at a tutoring ministry. Mrs. Ferraro still teaches dance and Aquacize at the YMCA.
The Racine natives are members of Grace Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church, and enjoy golf, tennis and traveling. With SC Johnson & Son, they spent three years in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and three years in Yokohama, Japan.
They said their happiest moments together were driving from Racine to California in a white Cadillac convertible for their honeymoon, and their 50th anniversary celebration 10 years ago.
The couple said that being blessed by God is what has kept them together all these years. They said when they disagree it is always fun to make up.
The Ferraros enjoy spending time with family and friends.
They have three children: Joseph (Mary) of Spokane, Wash.; Terri (Chris) Hytinen of Delafield; and Gina (the late Chris) Nygro. The couple has seven grandchildren.
Their advice for young people getting married today: “Love and respect each other deeply and be forgiving.”