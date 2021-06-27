Anniversary: Ferraro, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Tony Ferraro of Racine will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary during a family gathering at Meadowbrook Country Club.

Ferraro and the former Jeanne Lentz, were married on July 1, 1961, at St. John Nepomuk Church.

The couple met at a high school football game where Tony was playing and Jeanne was a cheerleader. After the game at a school dance, he asked her to dance and then walked her home.

These high school sweethearts had their first official date at a Job’s Daughters Fall Fling formal dance. They went to the Corner House for dinner.

Ferraro, 84, was employed by the City of Racine and the Gas Co. in Milwaukee. He then worked for SC Johnson & Son for 33 years, retiring in 2001.

Ferraro volunteers as a math tutor and as a prison minister at Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center in Union Grove.

Mrs. Ferraro, 83, was an educator/administrator for the Racine Unified School District and the director of physical education, retiring in 1998.

She volunteers for the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, CareNet, Alpha Center for Pro-Life and at a tutoring ministry. Mrs. Ferraro still teaches dance and Aquacize at the YMCA.