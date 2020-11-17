 Skip to main content
Anniversary: Edmonston, 50th
Anniversary: Edmonston, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. David Edmonston

Mr. and Mrs. David Edmonston of Mount Pleasant celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Nov. 7 at home with family and friends.

Edmonston and the former Georgene DeMark were married on Nov. 7, 1970, in St. Casimir Catholic Church.

Edmonston served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1969.

He was a machinist at Twin Disc Inc., retiring in 1999.

Mrs. Edmonston was a receptionist at Kurten Medical Group, retiring in 1973.

Mrs. Edmonston is a member of St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church and likes gardening. Edmonston is a member of North Point United Methodist Church.

The Racine natives enjoy playing cards and spending time with family.

They have three children: Kevin (Terri) of Franksville, Ken (Heather) of Racine and Keith of Mount Pleasant. The couple has four grandchildren.

