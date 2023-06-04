Mr. and Mrs. Tim Eckblad of Racine celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a trip out west to visit their grandchildren in Arizona, Colorado and Iowa and also dinner with the family.

Eckblad and the former Cyndy Tyree were married on June 1, 1963, at Evangelical United Brethren Church. The couple met at a church youth group dinner and Christmas caroling event in December of 1959. They started dating right away by going to a movie at the Venetian Theater.

Eckblad, 80, retired from WE Energies as a senior cost analyst in September 2004 after 40 years.

He served on the Lake Ripley Board of Directors for 40 years. He was a member of Mount Pleasant Kiwanis Club and served for many years as head usher at EUB Church. Eckblad has enjoyed golfing, bowling and fishing over the years, especially with his three sons.

Mrs. Eckblad, 78, is employed by Liberty Street Automotive. She worked for the Bank of Elmwood for 30 years in customer service, retiring from there in September of 2004.

Mrs. Eckblad was a member and former president of the Mount Pleasant Kiwanis Club for 25 years, until the club disbanded. She volunteers for her church helping with community meals. Mrs. Eckblad enjoys gardening, crafting and anything involving the grandchildren.

When asked what has kept them together all these years, the couple said, “We have been committed to each other and kept our promise that we made the day we got married.”

They said their happiest moments are when their family is together. They have had many family vacations together to look back on.

The couple has been attending Willerup Bible Camp in Cambridge for more than 60 years and their children and grandchildren have all attended over the years.

The Racine natives are members of Faithbridge Church in Franksville.

They have three sons: Brian (Amy) of Grand Blanc, Michigan; Andy (Rebecca) of Oconomowoc; and Chris (Christine) of Wauwatosa. The couple has seven grandchildren.

Their advice for young people getting married today: “Our suggestion to young couples is laugh a lot, love a lot and have two cars.”