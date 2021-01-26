Anniversary: Dunst, 55th

Mr. and Mrs. Donald A. Dunst of Caledonia celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary during a private dinner.

Dunst and the former Anne Schaefer were married on Jan. 16, 1966, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Wauwatosa. They are Milwaukee natives.

Dunst served in the U.S. Navy as a lieutenant junior grade.

He was a banker at First National Bank in Washington, Pa., retiring on June 30, 1993. Dunst was then executive director of the American Red Cross River Valley Chapter in Wheeling, W. Va., from March 15, 1995, to June 30, 2005.

He is a former president of the Rotary Club in Wheeling and a former president of the United Way in Washington County, Pa. Dunst was a master official for the U.S. Track & Field team for the Summer Olympics and used to enjoy golfing.

Mrs. Dunst was a volunteer for the American Red Cross and the St. Louise de Marrilac Nursery School in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The couple moved to Caledonia in 2014 and are members of St. Rita Catholic Church.

They have two adopted children: Debra (Scott) Deschler of Racine, and Daniel (Maria) of Houston, Texas. The couple has four grandchildren.

