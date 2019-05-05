Mr. and Mrs. Dean Dowhower of 1518 Buchanan St. celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary May 11 with their children and grandchildren at The Summit Restaurant.
Dowhower and the former Jolene Walden were married on May 9, 1959, at St. Mark's Church in Conway, N.D. They met in a small town called Inkster, N.D.
The couple has lived in Racine for 57 years.
Dowhower was employed by Twin Disc Inc. and Mrs. Dowhower by Lake Electric Motors.
The couple are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
They have four children: Larry (Loretta), Brenda (Lisa Thielke) Dowhower and David (Sue), all of Racine, and Daniel (Rick Settersen) of Corvallis, Ore. The Dowhowers have five grandchildren.
