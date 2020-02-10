Anniversary: Deschler, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Deschler of 4254 80th St., Franksville, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary during a future Mass and summer celebration.

Deschler and the former Kay Ellen Patzman were married on Feb. 14, 1970, at St. John Nepomuk Church.

Deschler was a heavy equipment operator and 53-year member of Local 139 International Union of Operating Engineers working for various Racine area firms.

His hobbies include cars and woodworking.

Mrs. Deschler was activity director at Oak Ridge Care Center and Villa St. Anna for 24 years.

The Racine natives are members of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Union Grove and volunteer for church functions. They also volunteer at the Racine County Sheriff's Substation.

The Deschlers enjoy spending time with their family.

They have two children: Susan of Denver, Colo., and Scott (Debra) of Racine. The couple has five grandchildren and one late grandchild.

