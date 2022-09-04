Anniversary: Delk, 65th

Delk, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. James Delk of Racine will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Sept. 4 at the home of their son Mark.

Delk and the former Grace Gren were married on Sept. 1, 1957, in Gatchel United Methodist Church in Des Moines, Iowa. They have lived in the Racine area for 16 years.

The couple met on a blind date set up by Jim’s best friend while at Iowa State University in November of 1954. They went to the movies for their first date.

Delk, 86, was born in Weldon, Iowa. He was a chief civil engineer at Rock Island Arsenal, retiring in January of 1996.

He enjoys reading, gardening, woodworking, taking walks, and watching the Cubs and Iowa State sports. Delk went on many work trips to help those in need including trips to Appalachia and New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

Mrs. Delk, a homemaker, was born in Chicago. She enjoys reading, gardening, lunches with Alyssa and going for walks. She accompanied Jim on many work trips throughout the United States. Mrs. Delk, 87, has also worked with the Feather A Nest charitable organization and makes Christmas treats every year to ship to family members around the country.

The couple are members of Faithbridge Church. They have done much traveling together including trips to Hawaii, Alaska and the Panama Canal.

The Delks said that a shared commitment to helping and supporting others is what has kept them together all these years. They said their happiest moments together was the the birth of their children and the arrival of their granddaughter.

The couple has three children: Anne (Ken) of Naperville, Ill.; Mark (Mary) of Racine; and John (Ginny) of Charlotte, Iowa. The Delks have one grandchild.

Their advice for young people getting married today: “Work together as a team to keep your marriage going strong. There will be ups and downs in life’s journey that you have to work through together.”