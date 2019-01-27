Try 1 month for 99¢
Mr. and Mrs. John F. "Jack" Degen of 353 Church St., Burlington, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Jan. 19 at Veterans Terrace in Burlington.

Degen and the former Rita L. Vos were married on Jan. 25, 1969, in St. Charles Catholic Church, Burlington.

Degen served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. He was self-employed by Degen Engineering, retiring in 1998.

Mrs. Degen, a homemaker, was a member of the Browns Lake Golf League.

The couple are members of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. 

They have five children: Debra (Ron) Manthei and Marlee (Tony) Magdic of Burlington; Bobbie (Ed) Kellerman of Oshkosh; John (Shandrea) of Escondido, Calif., and the late Daniel Degen. The couple has 14 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

