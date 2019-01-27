Mr. and Mrs. John F. "Jack" Degen of 353 Church St., Burlington, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Jan. 19 at Veterans Terrace in Burlington.
Degen and the former Rita L. Vos were married on Jan. 25, 1969, in St. Charles Catholic Church, Burlington.
Degen served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. He was self-employed by Degen Engineering, retiring in 1998.
Mrs. Degen, a homemaker, was a member of the Browns Lake Golf League.
The couple are members of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
They have five children: Debra (Ron) Manthei and Marlee (Tony) Magdic of Burlington; Bobbie (Ed) Kellerman of Oshkosh; John (Shandrea) of Escondido, Calif., and the late Daniel Degen. The couple has 14 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.