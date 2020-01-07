Anniversary: Connaughton, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Martin A. Connaughton of 6906 Fox River Road, Burlington, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary by taking a family vacation to California.

Connaughton and the former Barbara M. Fodor were married on a blustery winter day, Jan. 17, 1970, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Connaughton was employed by American Motors/Chrysler Corp., retiring in 2001 after 31 years of service. He also worked many years at the family business in Sturtevant, Cullen Legois Manufacturing.

Connaughton golfs and plays senior league hardball with the Racine Blues. Recently, he played a game on the movie set of "Field of Dreams" in Dyersville, Iowa.

Mrs. Connaughton is a master's prepared registered nurse. She was a cardiovascular clinical nurse specialist who, prior to retiring, worked as an agency nurse in most emergency departments and intensive care units in southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Mrs. Connaughton stays current in nursing through reading and attending seminars. She remains active by regularly doing stepping on exercises and yoga.

The Connaughtons were raised in Racine but have been Kenosha County residents for 33 years.