Anniversary: Christianson, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Christianson of 4105 Wood Road, Mount Pleasant, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary during a family celebration at a later date.

Christianson and the former Gayle Coombs were married on May 14, 1960, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.

The couple met in the sixth grade at Garfield School and their first date was to a formal dance at Franklin School.

Christianson, 79, was a database security administrator at J.I. Case Co., retiring in July of 1996.

He currently sings with the church choir and used to sing with barbershop harmony groups. He volunteers with the local food pantry.

Mrs. Christianson, 79, was a data entry supervisor at Massey-Ferguson, retiring in July of 1993.

She enjoys quilting, crafts and baking, and volunteers with church ministries.

The Racine natives enjoy camping and are members of Racine Bible Church.

They said that patience and faith is what has kept them together all these years.

The Christiansons said their happiest moments together was time spent with their family and friends, and years of RV traveling and camping.