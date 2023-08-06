Christensen, 70th

Mr. and Mrs. Richard (Dick) Christensen celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1 with a family dinner at Hobnob Restaurant.

Christensen and the former Rita Thomas were married on Aug. 1, 1953, at St. George's Catholic Church in Kenosha.

The Christensens have lived on the north side of Racine for 65 years.

Christensen worked for WE Energies for 41 year, retiring in 1994. His hobbies include watching the Chicago Cubs and Bears on television.

Mrs. Christensen was a part-time waitress and hostess, working at DeRango's, The Camelot and the Corner House. She retired in 2015. Her hobbies include gardening, bowling and getting together with family and friends.

They have six children: Barbara (Dave) Jewell of Burlington; David Christensen of Franksville; Linda (Hardy) Markwart of Rocklin, California; Jerry (Frida) Christensen of Indianapolis; Cheryl (Chris) Miller of Mount Pleasant; and Sandra Christensen of Racine. The couple has six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.