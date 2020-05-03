Anniversary: Carls, 60th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mr. and Mrs. Ron Carls of 3300 N. Main St. will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at at later date.

Carls and the former Mary Kaskubar were married on May 7, 1960, at St. Rose Catholic Church. The Rev. Joseph Himmelsbach, Mary's uncle, officiated.

The couple met in 1953 at St. Catherine's High School. They went to see a Dean Martin/Jerry Lewis movie at the Venetian Theater for their first date in 1955.

Carls, 80, joined the 32nd Division Wisconsin National Guard in 1958 and served on active duty for one year in 1961 at Fort Lewis, Wash.

He retired in 1997 from the family business, Carls Insurance Agency, where he worked for 40 years as an insurance salesman and part owner.

His hobbies include golfing, biking and woodworking.

Mrs. Carls, 81, retired in 2004 from Wheaton Franciscan All Saints, where she served as a medical transcriptionist for 18 years.

Her hobbies include baking, sewing and biking. She volunteers at Ascension All Saints Cancer Center.

The Racine natives are members of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church where Carls is a volunteer.