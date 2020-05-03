Anniversary: Carls, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Ron Carls of 3300 N. Main St. will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at at later date.
Carls and the former Mary Kaskubar were married on May 7, 1960, at St. Rose Catholic Church. The Rev. Joseph Himmelsbach, Mary's uncle, officiated.
The couple met in 1953 at St. Catherine's High School. They went to see a Dean Martin/Jerry Lewis movie at the Venetian Theater for their first date in 1955.
Carls, 80, joined the 32nd Division Wisconsin National Guard in 1958 and served on active duty for one year in 1961 at Fort Lewis, Wash.
He retired in 1997 from the family business, Carls Insurance Agency, where he worked for 40 years as an insurance salesman and part owner.
His hobbies include golfing, biking and woodworking.
Mrs. Carls, 81, retired in 2004 from Wheaton Franciscan All Saints, where she served as a medical transcriptionist for 18 years.
Her hobbies include baking, sewing and biking. She volunteers at Ascension All Saints Cancer Center.
The Racine natives are members of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church where Carls is a volunteer.
They said that their faith, family and love for each other is what has kept them together all these years.
The couple said their happiest moments together included family camping at their campsite at Camp Delton in Wisconsin Dells and anytime their family is together.
Mr. and Mrs. Carls also enjoyed many camping trips throughout Wisconsin and biked most of the trails. They have visited Lambeau Field yearly for the past 50 years, watching the Packers practice and visiting the Packers Hall of Fame. The couple also enjoyed 50 years of square dancing.
They have four children: Tom (CoryAnn) of St. Francis; Tamara (Gary) Shortess of Kaukauna; Tim (Franca) of Mount Pleasant; and Tricia (Darrell) Howard of Oak Creek. The couple has nine grandchildren.
Their advice for young people getting married today: "Appreciate each other and do fun things together."
