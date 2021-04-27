Anniversary: Bulgrin, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Leland Bulgrin of Caledonia celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary recently during a quiet celebration with their children.

Bulgrin and the former Joan Hoffman were married on April 14, 1956, at Grace Lutheran Church.

While Bulgrin was a motorcycle racing hobbiest, the two met through mutual family and friends.

Bulgrin, a U.S. Navy veteran, was a tool maker and supervisor at Racine Hydraulics/Bosch for 45 years, retiring in 1991.

Bulgrin, 93, enjoys woodworking and built the home where they still live. His hobbies include hunting and fishing.

Mrs. Bulgrin, 83, was employed in the school lunch program at Gifford School.

Her hobbies include reading, genealogy and flower gardening.

The Racine natives are members of Lutheran Chapel of the Cross and enjoy traveling.

They have four children: Pat (Sheryl), Barbara (Kevin) Barker and Lee (Sandra), all of Franksville; and David (Robin) of Union Grove. The couple has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

