Anniversary: Buisse, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Buisse

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Buisse

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Buisse of Racine celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Nov. 19 during a dinner at the home of their daughter, Kim.

Buisse and the former Helen Rognsvoog were married on Nov. 17, 1956, at Trinity Church.

The Racine natives met while students at Washington Junior High School and went to a movie for their first date.

Buisse, 86, was the owner of Buisse Construction and Mrs. Buisse, 84, was the bookkeeper for the business. They retired in 2000.

The Racine natives are members of Racine Bible Church. The Buisses said that worshiping God and their love for their children and grandchildren is what has kept them together all these years.

They said their happiest moments together included participating in hobbies together and time with their family. Among their interests was cowboy action shooting.

The Buisses have five children: Kim (Dan) Peuschold, Michele (Ron) Conrad, Vicki (Mark Hansen) Buisse and Keith (Carla Huntly), all of Racine; and Lance (Kim Steinhoff) of Lac du Flambeau. The couple has 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Their advice for young people getting married today: “Have conversations with each other often.”

