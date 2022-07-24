Anniversary: Buhler, 70th

Buhler, 70th

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Buhler of Racine will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary July 24 with their family.

Buhler and the former Carol Wade were married on July 26, 1952, in Anchorage, Alaska. The Racine natives met at Park High School and went to a movie for their first date.

Buhler, 92, was employed as a printer all his life. He owned and operated Royal Printing and Shoreline Leader in Racine. He then worked for the State of Michigan as a printer until his retirement in 1983.

Buhler served in the U.S. Army from 1951-53 in Anchorage, Alaska. After their marriage the couple drove in a 1953 Ford convertible on Alcan Highway to Colorado Springs, Colo.

Buhler’s hobbies included golfing, bowling, playing cards with friends and visiting Arlington Park race track.

Mrs. Buhler, 90, was employed by the Shoreline Leader and was credit manager at Montgomery Ward in Jackson, Mich.

She loves to work crossword puzzles and enjoyed camping with friends and family, bowling and knitting.

The couple are members of Faithbridge Methodist Church in Franksville.

Their response when asked what has kept them together all these years: “Richard is reasonable and not argumentative while Carol is obstinate. We have fun solving problems.” They said their happiest moments together was the birth of their children and that they enjoy spending time together and with their families.

The Buhlers have five children: Susan (David) Maki and Randy of Racine; Steven (Denise) of Green Bay; Scott (Gale) of Jackson, Mich.; and Michael (Kima) of Las Vegas, Nev. The couple has nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Their advice for young people getting married today: “Try to get small disagreements out in the open and solved before the next day.”