 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anniversary: Buhler, 70th

  • 0
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Buhler

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Buhler

Buhler, 70th

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Buhler of Racine will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary July 24 with their family.

Buhler and the former Carol Wade were married on July 26, 1952, in Anchorage, Alaska. The Racine natives met at Park High School and went to a movie for their first date.

Buhler, 92, was employed as a printer all his life. He owned and operated Royal Printing and Shoreline Leader in Racine. He then worked for the State of Michigan as a printer until his retirement in 1983.

Buhler served in the U.S. Army from 1951-53 in Anchorage, Alaska. After their marriage the couple drove in a 1953 Ford convertible on Alcan Highway to Colorado Springs, Colo.

Buhler’s hobbies included golfing, bowling, playing cards with friends and visiting Arlington Park race track.

People are also reading…

Mrs. Buhler, 90, was employed by the Shoreline Leader and was credit manager at Montgomery Ward in Jackson, Mich.

She loves to work crossword puzzles and enjoyed camping with friends and family, bowling and knitting.

The couple are members of Faithbridge Methodist Church in Franksville.

Their response when asked what has kept them together all these years: “Richard is reasonable and not argumentative while Carol is obstinate. We have fun solving problems.” They said their happiest moments together was the birth of their children and that they enjoy spending time together and with their families.

The Buhlers have five children: Susan (David) Maki and Randy of Racine; Steven (Denise) of Green Bay; Scott (Gale) of Jackson, Mich.; and Michael (Kima) of Las Vegas, Nev. The couple has nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Their advice for young people getting married today: “Try to get small disagreements out in the open and solved before the next day.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary: Brandt, 50th

Anniversary: Brandt, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Brandt of Mount Pleasant are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends July 17 at Buckets Pub.

Anniversary: Rorek, 65th

Anniversary: Rorek, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Raymond C. Rorek (Joan L. Ripley) are to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on July 20.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News