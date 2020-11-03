Anniversary: Brown, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Leo Brown of Racine will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Nov. 12.

Brown and the former Cheryl Weitzel were married on Nov. 12, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

They met by chance and became soulmates in 1957. Their first date was to the drive-in theater.

Brown, 81, was employed by Progressive Dairy before it closed and then for 24 years with the City of Racine at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. He retired in 2000.

He enjoys gardening and woodworking.

Mrs. Brown, 78, was a checker at Kohl's Food Store on Durand Avenue for 30 years, retiring on July 1, 1998.

She enjoys reading, Book Club and puzzle books.

The Racine natives are members of Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoy traveling. They have been on 16 cruises and many road trips. One of the cruises was to Oslo, Norway, where they toured Leo's grandfather's home of 1690 at the Norwegian Folk Museum.

The couple said their happiest moments together were having their three children and becoming a family of five.