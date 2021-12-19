 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA

Anniversary: Bronson, 50th

  • 0
Mr. and Mrs. David Bronson

Mr. and Mrs. David Bronson

Bronson, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. David C. Bronson of Racine celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to South Padre Island, Texas, and during a dinner with family at Corner House on the Lake.

Bronson and the former Nancy J. (Green Whitten) Lynch were married on Dec. 22, 1971, at their home in Racine.

Bronson was a senior scientist at SC Johnson. Mrs. Bronson, a Racine native, was an office worker at J.I. Case Co., Outboard Marine Corp. and Abbott Laboratories.

The couple retired in 2001 and their hobby is genealogy.

Bronson has two daughters from a previous marriage: Terri (Darryl) Richardson of Elgin, Ill., and Linda (Steve) Breidinger of McHenry, Ill. He has six grandchildren.

The couple have one daughter, Shawn Shilhavy of Racine, and three grandchildren.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary: Buisse, 65th

Anniversary: Buisse, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Buisse of Racine celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Nov. 19 during a dinner at the home of their daughter, Kim.

Anniversary: Shouldice, 50th

Anniversary: Shouldice, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Shouldice of Union Grove celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary during a quiet family dinner at Michael's on the Lake Re…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News