Anniversary: Bronson, 50th

Bronson, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. David C. Bronson of Racine celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to South Padre Island, Texas, and during a dinner with family at Corner House on the Lake.

Bronson and the former Nancy J. (Green Whitten) Lynch were married on Dec. 22, 1971, at their home in Racine.

Bronson was a senior scientist at SC Johnson. Mrs. Bronson, a Racine native, was an office worker at J.I. Case Co., Outboard Marine Corp. and Abbott Laboratories.

The couple retired in 2001 and their hobby is genealogy.

Bronson has two daughters from a previous marriage: Terri (Darryl) Richardson of Elgin, Ill., and Linda (Steve) Breidinger of McHenry, Ill. He has six grandchildren.

The couple have one daughter, Shawn Shilhavy of Racine, and three grandchildren.

