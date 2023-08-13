Brewer, 73rd

Fredric and Lorraine Brewer celebrated their 73rdwedding anniversary on Aug. 2.

Fred and Lorraine met in Stevens Point, where they were both students at the University of Wisconsin–Steven’s Point. They married and moved to Racine in 1954.

Fred became a music teacher in Racine and taught at Roosevelt, Washington Junior, Jerstad Junior and Case High schools. He also was a composer and wrote the school songs for Jerstad Junior and Case High schools.

Lorraine became a real estate broker and built many homes in the Racine area. She was one of the first women real estate brokers in Racine.

Fred and Lorraine have six children, Judith (Charles) Kaprelian, Dianne (Jim) Geraghty, Jane (Dean) Barbian, Kenneth (Marnie) Brewer, Fredric Jr. (Leslie) Brewer and Elizabeth (Troy) Steege. They also have 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.