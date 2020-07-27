Anniversary: Brewer, 70th (copy)

Mr. and Mrs. Fred Brewer of 55 Shore Acres Drive will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with immediate family at the home of their daughter Elizabeth.
Brewer and the former Lorraine Laszewski were married on Aug. 2, 1950, in Stevens Point.
The couple met in Stevens Point when Fred got a job playing in Lorraine's father's dance band, Johnny's Tune In Orchestra. Lorraine played piano in the band. Fred said as soon as he saw Lorraine he knew that she was the woman for him.
For their first date, Fred took Lorraine to the movies. She said that was about all they did on dates.
Brewer, 92, proudly served in the U.S. Army in the early 1950s.
Brewer was an instrumental music teacher for the Racine Unified School District at Jerstad-Agerhom Middle School and Case High School, retiring in 1986. He wrote the school song for both schools.
Brewer continues to enjoy music and played saxophone in his famous Encores band with Lorraine until the late 1980s. Brewer also enjoys listening to his vast collection of jazz music.
Mrs. Brewer, 91, was a teacher at Trautwein School until venturing into real estate. She is still active in the real estate market with her many properties and flipping houses with her son Ken's contracting business.
Mrs. Brewer loves to cook and garden, and greatly enjoys finding good deals at area rummage sales.
The Brewers said that having patience is what has kept them together all these years and that their happiest moment together was on their wedding day.
For most of their married life, the Brewers would enjoy a cocktail before dinner toasting "to our love." The children had that saying put on their 50th anniversary cake but the bakery made an error and wrote "two hour love." That caused a lot of teasing and jokes.
The couple has resided in the Racine area since 1953 and enjoy spending time with their family.
They have six children: Judith (Charlie) Kaprelian of Wind Point; Dianne Kelly of Racine; Jane (Dean) Barbian of Caledonia; Ken (Marnie) of Carol Stream, Ill.; Fredric Jr. (Leslie) of Highland Park, Ill.; and Elizabeth (Troy) Steege of Somers. The Brewers have 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Another great-grandchild is due in January.
The couple's advice for young people getting married today? "Respect each other."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!