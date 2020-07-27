Anniversary: Brewer, 70th (copy)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. and Mrs. Fred Brewer of 55 Shore Acres Drive will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with immediate family at the home of their daughter Elizabeth.

Brewer and the former Lorraine Laszewski were married on Aug. 2, 1950, in Stevens Point.

The couple met in Stevens Point when Fred got a job playing in Lorraine's father's dance band, Johnny's Tune In Orchestra. Lorraine played piano in the band. Fred said as soon as he saw Lorraine he knew that she was the woman for him.

For their first date, Fred took Lorraine to the movies. She said that was about all they did on dates.

Brewer, 92, proudly served in the U.S. Army in the early 1950s.

Brewer was an instrumental music teacher for the Racine Unified School District at Jerstad-Agerhom Middle School and Case High School, retiring in 1986. He wrote the school song for both schools.

Brewer continues to enjoy music and played saxophone in his famous Encores band with Lorraine until the late 1980s. Brewer also enjoys listening to his vast collection of jazz music.