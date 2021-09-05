Anniversary: Bovi, 60th

Bovi, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Bovi of Hot Brook Point, Las Vegas (formerly of Racine), celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends July 24 at the home of their granddaughter in Mareno Valley, Calif.

Bovi and the former Nancy Biesack were married July 22, 1961, at St. Edward Catholic Church. The couple at met at DeRango’s Pizza Parlor on High Street.

Bovi was employed by the Racine Fire Department until 1969, when the couple moved to Alta Loma, Calif. He retired in 1998 from the U.S. Postal Service.

His hobbies include tennis, golf and stained-glass art.

Mrs. Bovi retired in 1998 from Mervyn’s Retail in Ontario, Calif.

The couple enjoys traveling, especially cruising.

The Bovis have four children: Lisa Segura, Sandy (Richard) Baasch and Gregg (Nancy), all of Alta Loma, Calif.; and Frank Jr. of Etiwanda, Calif. The Racine natives have eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

