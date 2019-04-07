Try 3 months for $3

Mr. and Mrs. Dave Bosanko of Mount Pleasant celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary cruising the Danube River on a Viking ship.

Bosanko and the former Sally Vesel were married April 12, 1969, at Holy Assumption Catholic Church in West Allis.

Bosanko was employed by the Racine Fire Dept. for 25 years, retiring in 2006.

He is state president of the Retired Professional FireFighters of Wisconsin and is involved with various charitable fundraisers.

Mrs. Bosanko was employed as a secretary for the Racine Unified School District for 28 years at Winslow Elementary School and Mitchell Middle School, retiring in 2011.

She enjoys walking, reading and trips to their place in Wisconsin Dells.

The couple enjoy camping with their group of 39 years, Devil's Nutz. They also enjoy gambling adventures, traveling, and get-togethers with family and friends.

The Bosankos have two children: Steve (Jenny) and Lizz of Mount Pleasant.

