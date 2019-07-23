Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Boll of 5408 Count Drive, Caledonia, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 7 with family and friends during a party in their honor at Infusino's Banquet Hall, given by their children and relatives.
Boll and the former Carol Schilke were married on April 19, 1969, in Evangelical United Methodist Church, where they are members.
Boll served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard in the 1960s.
He worked for a number of companies in various engineering capacities including Gorton Machine, Kearney & Trecker, Moxness Products and Famco Machine, retiring in 2009. He did semi-retirement work for Lincoln Lutheran of Racine and currently works for Quadgraphics.
Boll is a member of the Racine Jaycees and the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. He is a Racine Literacy Council and Meals On Wheels volunteer, and enjoys gardening.
Mrs. Boll, a homemaker, was a medical assistant for Dr. Thomas Dorman and then Dr. Sherali Khoja, a receptionist for Family and Child Therapy and a clinical services assistant for Dr. Joseph Bergs at Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare All Saints, retiring in 2013.
She is a member of the Junior Women's Club of Racine and enjoys gardening, quilting and home decorating.
The Bolls have two children, Heather (Gregg) Schulz of Waukesha and Scott of Racine, and two grandchildren.
