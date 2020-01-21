Anniversary: Bogyos, 70th

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Bogyos of Burlington will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Feb. 4 with their family.
Bogyos and the former Florence Caynak were married on Feb. 4, 1950, at Hungarian Reformed Church in Racine.
The Racine natives met at the Eisendrath Tannery on Sixth Street while working during their summer vacation from high school. They both graduated from high school in 1945; Frank from Horlick High School and Florence from Park High School. Their first real date was taking the Interurban to Milwaukee to see the Ink Spots in concert at the Riverside Theater.
After high school graduation, Bogyos was inducted into the U.S. Army where he was assigned to the Occupation Forces in Japan and served with the 11th Airborne Division as a qualified paratrooper and gliderman.
The couple lived in Racine until 1976 when a business opportunity presented itself and Frank opened Lake Geneva Opticians in Lake Geneva. He was an optician, retiring in 1996.
Bogyos, 93, volunteered at the Veterans Center at Union Grove Rehabilitation Center, helping homeless and at risk veterans in Racine. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars for service with the Boy Scouts of America, a volunteer with the Appalachia service project with the youth of Covenant Presbyterian Church and a member of the Kiwanis Club of Lake Geneva for 25 years. The second love of his life is oil painting, which he pursues to this day.
After being a homemaker for 17 years, Mrs. Bogyos enrolled at Gateway Technical Institute and graduated in 1974 with her LPN certificate. She was employed by St. Mary's Hospital in Racine and then later at Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, retiring in 1996. Mrs. Bogyos, 92, also helped her husband in the family optical business. She is known for her Amish friendship and banana nut breads, which she bakes lovingly and gives to family and friends.
The couple were members of the Hungarian Reformed Church of Racine when the name was changed to Providence United Church of Christ. In 1973, Providence merged with Covenant Presbyterian Church. Mr. and Mrs. Bogyos remained members despite living in Burlington for 44 years.
The couple has three children: Julie (Dennis) Ricchio of Loudon,Tenn.; Frank of Asbury, N.J.; and Cathy (the late Tim) Erikson of Delavan. There are three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The couple said that religion, love, and respect for each other is what has kept them together all these years. They said their happiest moments together was when they welcomed each of their children into their family healthy and ready to tackle the world.
Their advice for young people getting married today: "Buy the smallest bed the two of you can fit into. If you do go to bed angry, it's very difficult to stay mad if you are bumping into each other all night."