Anniversary: Bogyos, 70th

After being a homemaker for 17 years, Mrs. Bogyos enrolled at Gateway Technical Institute and graduated in 1974 with her LPN certificate. She was employed by St. Mary's Hospital in Racine and then later at Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, retiring in 1996. Mrs. Bogyos, 92, also helped her husband in the family optical business. She is known for her Amish friendship and banana nut breads, which she bakes lovingly and gives to family and friends.

The couple were members of the Hungarian Reformed Church of Racine when the name was changed to Providence United Church of Christ. In 1973, Providence merged with Covenant Presbyterian Church. Mr. and Mrs. Bogyos remained members despite living in Burlington for 44 years.

The couple has three children: Julie (Dennis) Ricchio of Loudon,Tenn.; Frank of Asbury, N.J.; and Cathy (the late Tim) Erikson of Delavan. There are three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The couple said that religion, love, and respect for each other is what has kept them together all these years. They said their happiest moments together was when they welcomed each of their children into their family healthy and ready to tackle the world.

Their advice for young people getting married today: "Buy the smallest bed the two of you can fit into. If you do go to bed angry, it's very difficult to stay mad if you are bumping into each other all night."

