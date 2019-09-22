Mr. and Mrs. Alan Blome of 3331 Republic Ave., Racine, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family during a week long vacation at a cabin in northern Wisconsin in July.
Blome and the former Yvonne Vyvyan were married June 14, 1969, at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Racine.
Blome was employed by Die Cutter Truline, Color Arts and Distributors Printing, retiring in 2010.
He volunteers with the Racine County Conservation League, Epiphany Lutheran Church, Grace Lutheran Church and is a member of the Belle City Drifters Camping Club. He enjoys hunting and fishing.
Mrs. Blome is a lifelong Racine native. She was employed as a teacher at Epiphany Lutheran School, Wisconsin Lutheran Preschool and Bright Horizons, retiring in 2015.
She has volunteered with Epiphany Lutheran Church and is on the board of Christian care at Grace Lutheran Church.
The couple are members of Grace Lutheran Church.
The Blomes have four children: Kary (Scott) Anderson of Sturgeon Bay; Dawn Friend, Alan (Sarah) Blome), Laura (Matthew) Olson, all of Racine. The couple has nine grandchildren.
