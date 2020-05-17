Anniversary: Blaesing, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Herman "Herm" Blaesing of 1100 Fountain Hills Drive will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary during a family gathering this summer at Northernaire Resort in Three Lakes.
Blaesing and the former Virginia "Tootie" Rothe were married on May 21, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Caledonia. Virginia's brother, the Rev. George Rothe, officiated.
The Racine natives were classmates at Racine Lutheran High School for four years and started dating on the eve of graduation. They went to the Westgate Outdoor Theater for their first date. However, before going on their first date Virginia had to finish her chores on the farm. From that time on Blaesing kept work clothes in the car.
Blaesing, 80, was employed as a lithographer at Western Publishing Co. Inc. for 40 years, retiring in 2000.
He enjoys boating, fishing and trips to Texas. Blaesing is a Lutheran High School Thrift Shop volunteer, a bingo caller at Fountain Hills and a supporter of several Indian reservations.
Mrs. Blaesing, 79, was a clerk/dispatcher at Tews Life & Cement, retiring in 2000. After retirement, she worked part time at Kohls department store.
She is a chief inspector at the voting polls, and enjoys coffee hour and happy hour gatherings and keeping her husband in line.
The Blaesings are members of St. John's Lutheran Church where Blaesing is a board member and Mrs. Blaesing a volunteer. They are members of the St. John's Altar Guild.
The couple attribute this quote for staying together all these years: "They that pray together stay together."
The Blaesings said their happiest moments together have been watching their children and grandchildren in their activities.
They have three children: Scott (Susan) of Dousman; Craig (Machelle) of Frisco, Texas; and Glenn of Racine. The couple has four grandchildren.
Their advice for young people getting married today: "Always care about the other person's feelings. Be nice."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!