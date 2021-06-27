Anniversary: Bissen, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Bissen of Racine will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a trip to Hawaii in the near future.

Bissen and the former Monica Kronschnabel were married on June 17, 1961, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Milwaukee.

Monica was introduced to Patrick by her mother at a wedding in a small Wisconsin town. Their first date was dancing at the Eagles Club-Devine’s Ballroom.

Bissen, 86, was employed as supervisor of General Stores for AC Spark Plug/AC Electronics in Oak Creek for 34 years, retiring in September of 1991.

He was born and raised in Maui, Hawaii, and was in a Hawaiian entertainment group called The Kamaaina’s for 50 years. Bissen volunteers at St. Rita Catholic Church as a driver to pick up homeless people to take to the St. Rita shelter. Bissen also volunteers at the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry.

Mrs. Bissen, 78, was an office manager for James Filipek, an agent and district manager for Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. She worked for him for 18 years and retired on Dec. 31, 1996.

She volunteered at the Alpha Center for 22 years and enjoys quilting.