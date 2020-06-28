Anniversary: Berryman, 50th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. and Mrs. George E. Berryman Sr. of 727 Fox Run Lane, Mount Pleasant, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 13. An anniversary parade was held with family driving through and honking their horns.

Berryman and the former Carolyn L. Beavers were married on June 13, 1970, at the home of Carolyn's parents in Racine.

Berryman was a tool and die maker at Acme Die Casting for 29 years until the company closed. He then was employed by Grove Gear for 11 years, retiring in 2016.

Berryman enjoys fishing.

Mrs. Berryman was employed as a dietary cook at Ridgewood Care Center for 37 years, retiring in 2008.

She likes to play darts.

The Racine natives enjoy bowling, visiting casinos, traveling to different countries and working out at the YMCA.

They have three children: Kimberlyn (Tony) Stafford and Nathan of Racine, and George Jr. of Los Angeles, Calif. The couple has 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

