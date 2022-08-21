Anniversary: Becker, 70th

Becker, 70th

Mr. and Mrs. James Becker of Caledonia celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Aug. 20 during a family celebration dinner at the Hobnob in Kenosha. A poolside picnic with extended family will be held Sunday, Aug. 21, at the home of their daughter.

Becker and the former Patricia Ahnen were married on Aug. 16, 1952, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church. James was Patricia’s older brother’s best friend and that’s how they met. They went to a movie on their first date.

Becker, a Racine native, was employed by In-Sink-Erator for 28 years as a data processing operations manager, retiring in 1989.

Becker, a 1947 St. Catherine’s High School graduate, enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War from 1950-1951. He was awarded the Korean War Service Medal with four campaign stars. Becker was a member of the American Legion Post 1391, Eagles Nest Association and life member of the National Korean War Veterans Association. Becker was an officer of KWVA Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter 227 and DAV Belle City Chapter 9.

Becker, 92, is a former member of St. Edward Catholic Church and a past officer of its parish council and the Home, School and Athletic Association. He is a former member of the Ives Grove Retired Men’s Golf League and the In-Sink-Erator 10-year Club, as well as past president and active board member of the Racine-Kenosha Data Processing Association. Becker coached his children’s sports through grade school and high school. He then continued to coach women’s softball for 40 years where many of his daughters and their friends played.

Becker was an avid Green Bay Packers fan attending more than 200 games, including the Ice Bowl. He was elected to the Packer Fan Hall of Fame in 2009.

Mrs. Becker, a homemaker, was born in Kenosha but has lived in Racine most of her life. She was a Girl Scout leader and den mother. After her ninth child was born, she went to work as a practical nurse for St. Mary’s Hospital. Mrs. Becker retired from Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare in 1990.

Mrs. Becker, 91, volunteered with Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. She enjoyed sewing and gardening with irises. After retirement, Mrs. Becker continued to be active by volunteering for Harmony Club providing respite care for families dealing with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. She also volunteered at hospice. Mrs. Becker was an auxiliary member of DAV Chapter 9.

The Beckers were youth group leaders through St. Edward’s for 18 years.

They are members of St. Lucy Catholic Church.

The couple said that faith, love, family and having a sense of humor is what has kept them together all these years. Their happiest moments together was the birth of their children and spending time with family.

The Beckers have 11 children: Carl (SanDee) of Greeneville,Tenn.; Jo Ellen (Bruce) Gonzo of Franksville; Tom of Arksdale; Ann (Dan) Winter of Burlington; and Cathy (Jim) Straka, Rob (Mary), Paul (Cindy Lou), Terry (Cahnrad) Cagle, Shelly (Jeff) Tyree, Mike (Krissy) and Jenny (Scott) Becker, all of Racine. The Beckers have 25 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way) and three great-great-grandchildren.

Their advice for young people getting married today: “Keep up communication, sense of humor, be willing to love and support one another and don’t sweat the small stuff.”