Anniversary: Baumann, 60th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. and Mrs. Florian "Fuzzy" Baumann of 5515 Highway H, Caledonia, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a later date.

Baumann and the former Betty Zimmerman were married on May 14, 1960, at St. Louis Church in Caledonia.

The couple met at the free outdoor movies. He was 18 and she was 16 and they have been together ever since.

Baumann, 83, was a machine operator for Western Underground and American Sewer for 40 years, retiring in May of 1998.

He was a member of the 128th AC&W Squadron for eight years, and enjoys hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and gardening. He is a member of St. Louis Church.

Mrs. Baumann, 81, graduated from Racine Lutheran High School. She was a stay-at-home mother until their four children were in school. She then was employed by Franksville Bank as a teller and Johnson Bank in the wire transfer department, retiring in 2003.

Mrs. Baumann is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Caledonia. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, and making baby quilts with other women at her home for newborns at baptism and for various organizations.