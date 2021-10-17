Anniversary: Baumann, 60th

Baumann, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Francis “Jim” Baumann of Franksville will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary during a family dinner with their children and grandchildren.

Baumann and the former Carol Swenson were married on Oct. 21, 1961, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in South Milwaukee. The couple met at St. Louis School.

Baumann, 88, is a U.S. Army veteran. He was an operating engineer for American Sewer in Tess Corners.

Baumann was a boxer in Germany while serving in the Army and continues to enjoy watching boxing. His hobbies include mechanical work and gardening.

Mrs. Baumann, 81, was a homemaker and likes to garden.

The couple’s happiest moments together were farming and raising their children and grandchildren.

The Racine natives are members of St. Louis Catholic Church in Caledonia.

They have seven children: Mike (Colleen), Theresa (Kyle) Bosch and Kurt, all of Franksville; Kevin (Darci) of Ojibwa; Brenda (Butch) Schoenfuss and Jim (Michelle) of Yorkville; and Brian (Dakota) of Oseo. The Baumanns have 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0