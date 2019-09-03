Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Bartel of 3211 97th St., Sturtevant, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 16-18 during a family weekend celebration at Sky High Camping Resort.
Bartel and the former Shirley Seibert were married on Aug. 1, 1959, in Sturtevant. They met on a blind date.
Bartel was an electrician with Local 430 Racine. Mrs. Bartel, a Racine native, was a bookkeeper. The couple retired in September of 1998.
Bartel was a member of the 32nd National Guard.
The couple, both 82, are members of St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Sturtevant and enjoy golfing, bowling, playing cards and gambling.
The Bartels have four children: Kim (Joe) Retallick of Morrisville, Pa.; Kelli (Tim) Brownewell of Racine, and Brad (Ann) and Bruce (Kim) of Sturtevant. The couple has eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Their advice for young people getting married: Two-word phrases to keep a happy marriage — "Love you," "Looking good," "Yes dear," "You're right," "My bad" and "So sorry."
