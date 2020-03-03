Anniversary: Bankenbush, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Adrian Bankenbush of Racine celebrated their 60th anniversary March 5.

Bankenbush and the former Judy Meurer were married on March 5, 1960, in Raymond. They met in grade school and went out on a double date for their first date.

Bankenbush was employed by Twin Disc Inc. for 36 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mrs. Bankenbush was employed by the Belle Urban System for 40 years.

The Racine natives are members of Racine Assembly of God. They said that God and church is what has kept them together all these years.

The couple said that their happiest moments together was when their sons were born.

Their sons are: Greg (Jodi) and Dan (Ann). The couple has five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Their advice for young people getting married today: "Marriage takes work and you have to work at it, and communicate."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0