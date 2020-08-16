Anniversary: Bado, 65th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bado, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Syl Bado of Mount Pleasant will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary at a later date.

Bado and the former Marvis “Marvie” Braa were married on Aug. 20, 1955, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Marvie was ironing when a friend stopped by to get ice for a party at Fort Riley, where Bado was stationed in the U.S. Army. Marvie’s friend invited her to join her but asked her to “leave Dick alone, I like him.” After Mrs. Bado met a handsome man at the party named Syl, little did Marvie’s girlfriend know that Dick was Syl.

After being discharged and returning to Racine, Bado said he missed that gorgeous girl from Frederick, S.D. So, he drove back to Manhattan, Kan., to propose to her and brought her back to Racine. That was the beginning of 66 happy years together.

After their wedding reception, the couple honeymooned at the former Racine Hotel where there was no air conditioning. “It was 90 degrees that day and, boy, that was a hot night,” commented the couple.

Bado, a Racine native, was president of Max-Flame Central, retiring in 2010.