You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary: Bado, 65th
0 comments

Anniversary: Bado, 65th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Syl Bado

Mr. and Mrs. Syl Bado

Bado, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Syl Bado of Mount Pleasant will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary at a later date.

Bado and the former Marvis “Marvie” Braa were married on Aug. 20, 1955, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Marvie was ironing when a friend stopped by to get ice for a party at Fort Riley, where Bado was stationed in the U.S. Army. Marvie’s friend invited her to join her but asked her to “leave Dick alone, I like him.” After Mrs. Bado met a handsome man at the party named Syl, little did Marvie’s girlfriend know that Dick was Syl.

After being discharged and returning to Racine, Bado said he missed that gorgeous girl from Frederick, S.D. So, he drove back to Manhattan, Kan., to propose to her and brought her back to Racine. That was the beginning of 66 happy years together.

After their wedding reception, the couple honeymooned at the former Racine Hotel where there was no air conditioning. “It was 90 degrees that day and, boy, that was a hot night,” commented the couple.

Bado, a Racine native, was president of Max-Flame Central, retiring in 2010.

He was an outstanding basketball player at St. Catherine’s High School and Marquette University. Bado, 89, made the St. Catherine’s Hall of Fame. He loves to play golf and workout at the YMCA.

Mrs. Bado, 87, was employed by Western Publishing Co. Inc. until 1989. She also was vice president of Max-Flame Central, retiring in 2010.

Mrs. Bado loves to shop, garden and workout.

The couple have been members of St. Lucy Catholic Church for 53 years.

They have lots of hugs and kisses to thank for their long, happy marriage.

Some of their happiest moments together was the birth of their daughters, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Their daughters are: Judy (Tom) Parson of Dunedin, Fla., and Nancy Bado of Racine.

The Bados’ advice for young people getting married today: “The first year is the hardest so hang in there.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary: Mortl, 70th
Anniversaries

Anniversary: Mortl, 70th

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Mortl of Sturtevant will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary during a small family gathering at the Reefpoint Brew Ho…

Anniversary: Green, 50th
Anniversaries

Anniversary: Green, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Bill Green of 4250 Taylor Harbor West, Mount Pleasant, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family in Houston, Texa…

Anniversary: Brewer, 70th
Anniversaries

Anniversary: Brewer, 70th

Mr. and Mrs. Fred Brewer of 55 Shore Acres Drive will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with immediate family at the home of their daug…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News