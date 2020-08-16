Anniversary: Bado, 65th

Bado, 65th
Mr. and Mrs. Syl Bado of Mount Pleasant will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary at a later date.
Bado and the former Marvis “Marvie” Braa were married on Aug. 20, 1955, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Marvie was ironing when a friend stopped by to get ice for a party at Fort Riley, where Bado was stationed in the U.S. Army. Marvie’s friend invited her to join her but asked her to “leave Dick alone, I like him.” After Mrs. Bado met a handsome man at the party named Syl, little did Marvie’s girlfriend know that Dick was Syl.
After being discharged and returning to Racine, Bado said he missed that gorgeous girl from Frederick, S.D. So, he drove back to Manhattan, Kan., to propose to her and brought her back to Racine. That was the beginning of 66 happy years together.
After their wedding reception, the couple honeymooned at the former Racine Hotel where there was no air conditioning. “It was 90 degrees that day and, boy, that was a hot night,” commented the couple.
Bado, a Racine native, was president of Max-Flame Central, retiring in 2010.
He was an outstanding basketball player at St. Catherine’s High School and Marquette University. Bado, 89, made the St. Catherine’s Hall of Fame. He loves to play golf and workout at the YMCA.
Mrs. Bado, 87, was employed by Western Publishing Co. Inc. until 1989. She also was vice president of Max-Flame Central, retiring in 2010.
Mrs. Bado loves to shop, garden and workout.
The couple have been members of St. Lucy Catholic Church for 53 years.
They have lots of hugs and kisses to thank for their long, happy marriage.
Some of their happiest moments together was the birth of their daughters, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Their daughters are: Judy (Tom) Parson of Dunedin, Fla., and Nancy Bado of Racine.
The Bados’ advice for young people getting married today: “The first year is the hardest so hang in there.”
