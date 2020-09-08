 Skip to main content
Anniversary: Anderson, 50th
Anniversary: Anderson, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey Anderson Sr. of 4817 Maryland Ave. celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary together at home with social distancing cuddling and loving every moment.

Anderson and the former Linda Beneson were married on Sept. 11, 1970, in Waukegan, Ill.

Anderson, a U.S. Army veteran, retired from Chrysler.

Mrs. Anderson retired from JCPenney.

She was an event coordinator and floral designer.

The Andersons are members of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church where Anderson is a trustee.

The Andersons have five children: Stephanie (DeAndre) Woods, Audrey Anderson and Aubrey Jr. (Autumn), all of Racine; Bridgette (Frank) Johnson of Fort Collins, Colo.; and Maria Anderson of El Cajon, Calif. The couple has 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

