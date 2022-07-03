Anniversary: Alton, 60th

Alton, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Alton of Racine celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary during a small cookout with immediate family.

Alton and the former Shirley Miller were married on June 9, 1962, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. They met in the driveway of 327 Parkview in 1961 while Delbert was washing his car. Their first big date was to Shirley’s prom.

Alton, a U.S. Army veteran, was a pricing analyst with AGCO, retiring on April 1, 2002.

He enjoys watching his grandchildren’s sports and trips up north. Alton, 83, had a passion and love for fast pitch and loves a good brandy old-fashioned.

Mrs. Alton, 79, was a homemaker and often cared for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Racine native loves to craft, sew and bake.

The Altons are volunteers at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Mrs. Alton is also a committee member and Alton the custodian.

The couple said that companionship, love of life and family and a lot of patience is what has kept them together all these years. They said they have had so many happy moments with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The couple has three children: Doug (Sue) Alton and DeAnn (Jason) Bliss of Racine, and David (Tami) of Sycamore, Ill. The Altons have nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Their advice for young people getting married today: “Be a good listener.”

