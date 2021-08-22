Anniversary: Albregts, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Albregts of Mount Pleasant celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with family during a four-day trip in July to their son's lake home in Hazelhurst.

Albregts and the former Cecelia O'Brien were married on July 28, 1956, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lafayette, Ind. The couple has lived in the Racine area since 1961.

They met on a blind date arranged by Mrs. Albregts' younger sister on June 5, 1954. On their first date they went to a movie and then to Berts Drive-In to see who else was out and about.

Albregts, 86, worked in logistics management for SC Johnson for 37 years before retiring in 1998.

He was the head of the athletic association at St. Catherine's High School and coached youth baseball, football and basketball for his son's teams. Albregts participated in Knights of Columbus events in Nevada and was a church usher. He enjoys reading, walking, doing puzzles and golfing.

Mrs. Albregts, 84, was a homemaker. She worked part time at Orth Realty later in life.

Mrs. Albregts participated in the Junior League for several years and held every office except president for 27 years for the St. Mary's Auxiliary. She also taught religion to public school children at St. Joseph's School.